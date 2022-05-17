ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Rutgers is recruiting QBs again — for 2024 | Who are they and what can they do?

By Todderick Hunt
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With class of 2022 freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in the fold, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano was reluctant to recruit...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Paulsboro defeats Collingswood - Baseball recap

Rocco Pellegrini and Doug King collected a pair of RBI for Paulsboro in its 10-1 victory over Collingswood in Paulsboro. Paulsboro (12-8) took control early as it led 8-0 at the end of the second inning. King earned the win going 3 2/3 innings while allowing two hits, one earned run, one walk, and six strikeouts.
PAULSBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD College Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
North Carolina State
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Georgia State
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
State
Nebraska State
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NJ.com

South Jersey Times baseball notebook: Woodstown not content with division title

Backing into a division championship is better than not winning one at all. Woodstown has captured at least a share of the Tri-County Conference Diamond Division title and can claim it outright by beating Penns Grove on Wednesday. The Wolverines got some help last week with Schalick defeating Overbrook and then falling to Glassboro for the second time this season.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Vineland defeats Absegami - Baseball recap

Alex Rodriguez’s one-run double helped lift Vineland past Absegami 3-2 in Vineland. Tied 2-2 at the end of the third inning, Vineland (17-5) scored the deciding run in the bottom of the fifth. Benedetto Andreoli and Justin Gonzalez combined to go seven innings for Vineland and give up seven...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Edison defeats South River - Baseball recap

Jaxon Appelman finished 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, and two runs to lead Edison past South River 15-6 at Grekoski Park in South River. Edison (6-15-1) got it going early as it exploded for 10 runs in the top of the first inning. Ryan Tomasula earned the win tossing six innings and allowing six hits, two earned runs, one walk, and nine strikeouts.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Township defeats Pinelands - Baseball recap

Despite only tallying two hits, Brick Township defeated Pinelands 5-3 in Brick behind Matt Kunzman who finished 1-for-2 with an RBI, two runs, and a walk. Brick Township (5-14) got the scoring going with four runs in the bottom of the first before Pinelands (8-12) scored three in the sixth. However, Brick Township was able to survive Pinelands’ late attack and tack on another run in the sixth.
BRICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Qbs#American Football#College Football#4 Stars#St Frances Academy
NJ.com

Audubon over Schalick - Softball - South, Group 1 - Quarterfinal

Emily McCutcheon struck out seven in seven innings while Alyson Yurcaba drove in four runs as top-seeded Audubon defeated ninth-seeded Schalick, 10-1, in the quarterfinal of the South Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Aububon. Audubon (16-5) will host fifth-seeded Woodstown in the semifinal on Tuesday. McCutcheon gave up one run...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood defeats Pleasantville - Baseball recap

It was a high-scoring affair at Maxwell field in Wildwood as Wildwood defeated Pleasantville 18-10 behind a six-RBI day from Ernie Troiano. Pleasantville (6-13) led 2-1 at the end of the first inning before Wildwood (7-10) exploded in the top of the second with six runs. Wildwood scored 11 more runs the rest of the way while Pleasantville had eight.
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley over Sussex Tech -- Baseball recap

Jack Veith pitched the final three scoreless innings and blasted a 3-run home run at the plate to give Wallkill Valley a 10-4 win over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Jack Lally earned the win going the initial three innings on the mound with five strikeouts. Veith scored twice in the...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Mount St. Dominic over Livingston - Girls lacrosse recap

MSD (11-7) led 5-3 at halftime. Livingston (7-11) netted six goals in the second half. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
196K+
Followers
109K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy