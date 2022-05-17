Rutgers is recruiting QBs again — for 2024 | Who are they and what can they do?

Despite only tallying two hits, Brick Township defeated Pinelands 5-3 in Brick behind Matt Kunzman who finished 1-for-2 with an RBI, two runs, and a walk. Brick Township (5-14) got the scoring going with four runs in the bottom of the first before Pinelands (8-12) scored three in the sixth. However, Brick Township was able to survive Pinelands’ late attack and tack on another run in the sixth.

BRICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO