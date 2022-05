When it comes to Missoula PaddleHeads baseball, most of the attention has been put on May 25 as the day the 2022 season begins. And I can't argue that as May 25 is the opening day of the season as well as the first home game of the year for the PaddleHeads. But if you really want to get down to baseball business, your first chance to see the team on the field in 2022 will actually be this Friday night. Yep, the PaddleHeads will play an exhibition game before they start to play for realsies next week.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO