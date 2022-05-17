ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, LA

Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Monterey Man

By special.to
L'Observateur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article**UPDATE**Silver Alert: Assistance Needed Locating Monterey Man. **Please cancel this Silver Alert issued for Mr. McCoy. He has been located safe. Please direct any inquiries to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Concordia Parish – Louisiana State Police have...

www.lobservateur.com

L'Observateur

Body of Missing Boater Found and Recovered from False River

The body of a Baton Rouge man was recovered from False River this morning, May 22. Search and rescue crews recovered the body of Kenneth St. Romain around 8:40 a.m. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating the two vessel collision that resulted in two fatalities that occurred on May 20 in False River. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 20 and it involved a near head on collision between a 20-foot vessel and a bass boat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

One Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish – Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Walter Robinson Lane in Acadia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 65-year-old Karen M. Bollich of Eunice. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
ACADIA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating subject in connection to burglaries

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Demetrius Shields (B/M 47 Years of age). Shields has numerous outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for several burglaries committed at Highway 51 Scrap located just outside of Fluker, La along with several failures to appear in court.
FLUKER, LA
L'Observateur

Man arrested for graduation shooting at SLU

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the University Center during the Hammond High School Graduation. Within minutes, officers assigned to the event, as well as officers working in the area, were on scene and had a suspect in custody and were rendering aid to the injured. We can confirm that there were three victims shot and a fourth victim who received injuries while trying to get to safety. Suspect Trent Thomas, 20, of Hammond, has been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder (3 counts); Obstruction of Justice; Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property; Possession of a Firearm in Firearm Free Zone; and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact our agency (985-549-2222; police@southeastern.edu).
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

L'Observateur

Kathryn Riggs (Bachman) Page

Kathryn Riggs (Bachman) Page, age 76, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Gonzales, Louisiana. She was born June 10, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois to t. he late Margaret Truesdell and Charles Edward Bachman. Kathryn lived in Gonzales, Louisiana for the last 12 years so she could be closer to her children and grandchildren. After spending her early childhood in Belgium and Germany, she moved to Baton Rouge and attended LSU. There she met her husband of 56 years and they moved to Laplace in 1973. She was an active member in several civic organizations, such as Alliance for Improved Government, The Laplace Newcomers Group, Community Improvement Association, LaPlace Jaycees Woman’s Auxiliary, Home Rule Charter Commission for St. John the Baptist Parish, and was an elected member of the East St. John Parish School Board. When her children were little, Kathryn was a homemaker and returned to college and got a master’s degree from UNO in history as an archivist. She was an adjunct professor at UNO, teaching classes in woman’s history and a curator of special projects for the Louisiana State Museum at the Mint in New Orleans, Louisiana. But what she loved the most was her role as Nana to her 6 grandchildren and her grand niece and nephews. Kathryn loved making clothes for her grandkids, as well as their dolls and barbies. She made blankets for pet shelters, knitted baby blankets and made amazing hardanger christmas ornaments to be cherished for years. Kathryn enjoyed traveling, and she brought her grandchildren, one per summer, to Connecticut over the summers when they turned 12 so they could get a chance to spend Individual time getting to know her sister, niece and nephew’s families.
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

Comet golf team finishes season at state

LAFAYETTE — The St. Charles Catholic golf team reached the state tournament, a two-day round held earlier this month in Lafayette. The first day, the Comets combined for a team score of 322. This score placed them sixth of eight teams. On the second day of play, the comets combined for a team score of 334. The team combined for a final total of 656, finishing in sixth.
LAFAYETTE, LA

