Tri-City Herald death notices May 16, 2022

Connie J. Vandergriff

Connie Jo Vandergriff, 70, of Kennewick, died May 12 in Kennewick.

She was born in Dayton, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

She was a mental health therapist at Vandergriff & Associates.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jimmie L. Fernandez

Jimmie Lou Fernandez, 85, of Sunnyside, died May 15 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Eleanor M. Spate

Eleanor Mae Spate, 84, of Kennewick, died May 14 in Kennewick.

She was born in Turpin, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 23 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Alderman Hayes

Helen Alderman Hayes, 95, of Pasco, died May 8 at Desert Wind Gardens Assisted Family Home.

She was born in Largo, Fla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

She was a retired repair operator for General Telephone.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.