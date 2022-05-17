19-year-old man killed in shooting at his east Fort Worth home Tuesday morning, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old at his home in east Fort Worth early Tuesday morning.

Shots were fired around 2:25 a.m. in the 4700 block of Burton Avenue, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers confirmed an adult male victim had suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased,” police said in a news release.

The victim was identified as MarQuavion Steward, of Fort Worth, by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office . The medical examiner did not rule on Steward’s cause of death as of Tuesday morning because the autopsy hasn’t been completed, but authorities said the 19-year-old died on a couch in the living room of his Burton Avenue residence.

A 911 caller said “someone murdered my son,” according to a police incident report.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing. A suspect had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday morning, and police have not described a motive for the shooting.