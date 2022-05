Joey Janela finished up with All Elite Wrestling this past weekend, and his former manager Kayla Rossi was done with the company for quite a while prior. The bodybuilder Rossi had appeared alongside Janela for months before he was no longer used on television, and she disappeared as well. We're told that Rossi had never signed a full-time contract with AEW, which isn't a surprise as she never got the "All Elite" graphic that comes with it. However, sources indicated that she had been offered a trainee contract, and passed on it, which led to the two sides parting ways.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO