Rafael Vincent Rivera, 50, was driving his Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck through Palm Coast, 80 miles north of Orlando, on Tuesday He crossed paths with a 50-year-old motorcyclist known only as G.P., who had his wife on the back of the bikeThe biker said Rivera cut him up, and threw something at him, so they begun following himAt an intersection, Rivera pulled over and got out of his truck brandishing a knife, and lunged at the biker - whose wife filmed the encounterThe biker then pulled out a gun, forcing Rivera to back upSheriffs arrived and Rivera was arrested and charged with assault, and the biker praised for his restraint.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO