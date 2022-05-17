One dead after rollover wreck involving motorcycle

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — One person is dead after a rollover wreck that happened around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Henrietta and Jolly Fire Department, TXDot, and DPS responded to Highway 287 North bound near the Jolly Truck Stop for a rollover wreck that involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Clay County Emergency Coordinator, Keith Burch, posted on Facebook about the wreck and said that the passenger of the motorcycle died on scene.

He said the driver of the motorcycle was transported by AMR to United Regional for unknown injuries.

