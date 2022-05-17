ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque brewery creates new beer benefiting turtles

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery has created a beer to help save the turtles. Canteen Brewhouse’s new beer is called the Low n’ Slow Pale Ale, and two dollars from every six pack sale will benefit the Turtle Survival Alliance and the New Mexico BioPark Society.

The brewhouse will be holding a launch event Saturday, May 21, at their location near Comanche and I-25 from 12 to 4 p.m. There will also be live music, art made by turtles at the BioPark and some educational opportunities.

Uncommon Uses of New Mexican Red & Green Chile

In New Mexico, we put chile on just about everything! We love the red, green, salsa and even hot sauce varieties. Here are a couple of foods that we would argue are infinitely enhanced by New Mexican chile. Green Chile Mac & Cheese. A personal favorite of mine, this delicacy...
Report: Albuquerque ranked #129th best place to live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, U.S. News and World Report released their rankings for the Best Places to Live in the United States in 2022-2023. At the top of the list were Huntsville, AL, Colorado Springs, CO, Green Bay, WI, Boulder, CO, and San Jose, CA rounding out the top five. But did anywhere in New Mexico make the list?
Unlikely survivors found at El Porvenir Campgrounds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man living on the El Porvenir Campgrounds is sharing the aftermath of what’s left after the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire blazed through the grounds. People are returning home to see what’s left of their property, despite the fire still burning in northern New Mexico. At the El Porvenir Campgrounds […]
Breezy and cooler Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! Our strong canyon winds did not disappoint last night, packing powerful gusts 45-55 mph through the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas. We’re finally seeing some calmer wind gusts this morning as our temperatures cooled off and humidity increased from the strong winds. Temperatures will be below average for once in May for central New Mexico as highs will top out in the upper 70s for ABQ and near 70° for Taos and Santa Fe. We’ll still see higher wind gusts across west-central parts of NM with high fire danger there. Peak wind gusts this afternoon will be in the 30-40 mph range for the northern mountains.
City of Albuquerque hosts ‘Bike to Wherever Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is encouraging residents to opt for riding a bike over driving. Friday was the annual Bike 2 Wherever Day. The event encourages people to bike to work, school, or wherever they may be going. More than 1,000 people participated. Friday also kicked off a week-long raffle to win gift […]
Public opinion needed for Cerrillos Road project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a proposed project in Santa Fe. NMDOT is looking at the 1.7-mile stretch of Cerrillos Road for improvements. Officials are looking at possibly adding bike lanes, expanding sidewalks, or putting a multi-use trail next to the road. Public comment for […]
Breezy, cooler evening ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a breezy day once again with powerful morning wind gusts toppling 40-50 mph through the metro area, courtesy of the east canyon wind. Our top gust in Albuquerque was 58 mph late last night, making it the strongest gust all month. We also had eight-consecutive hours with gusts over 45 mph. The powerful wind brought cooler, more humid air into the Rio Grande Valley. Our highs were noticeably cooler as well, dropping a solid 5-10° across central New Mexico. East of the mountains also saw their fair share of low-level clouds and fog to start the day. We’re still dealing with some gusty conditions this evening too. Winds will slowly taper off overnight into Monday morning. Expect some scattered light showers for the northern mountains tonight as well with just enough lift and instability. Lows Monday morning won’t be quite as cold as this morning.
Back to tradition, Taste of Nob Hill 2022 event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill Main Street is back in action. They are hosting its annual Taste of Nob Hill event this weekend. The event will take place on May 21 from noon to 3 P.M. It will include Nob Hill restaurants, bars and breweries to invite attendees to enjoy samples of their products. More than […]
