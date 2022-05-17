ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Homicides Are Now At 25 For 2022

By Greg Atoms
 2 days ago
The City of Shreveport has now reached 25 homicides for the year. The latest homicide in 2022 happened in the middle of the night on May 16th. Shreveport Police say a woman...

Shreveport Man Injured in Garden Valley Neighborhood Shooting

An injured man is recovering after a shooting that took place Wednesday (5/18/22) evening. Shreveport Police are currently investigating this shooting. Just after 11pm, Police received a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Ivy Lane in the Garden Valley neighborhood. Shreveport Police Department's incident report says, two...
Winnfield police is looking for a suspect

It’s National EMS week and KNOE is highlighting emergency medical service workers in Ouachita Parish. Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA. Updated: 11 hours ago. Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA.
Disturbance call leads to charges

A Coushatta man was arrested Sunday evening after Ruston Police responded to a disturbance at the USA Travel Plaza on Highway 33. The alleged victim told officers her boyfriend of several months kicked her on the left side of her body during the incident in the parking lot. The boyfriend, Derenzo Jefferson, 31, said he was driving down the road and received a text message on his phone. Jefferson said the victim felt threatened and wanted him to pull over, so he stopped at the travel plaza. Jefferson said he never kicked the victim at any time.
1 dead in Tuesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot Tuesday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood has died. The Caddo Coroner's Office said Chamichael D. Carthren, 29, was shot several times in the 6200 block of Southern Avenue around 10:15 p.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Man injured in Garden Valley shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting late Wednesday night, and police are working to find the person who did it. Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ivy Lane in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood. That’s just south of Sunset Acres.
Mansfield man dies following Logansport crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a crash that took place late Wednesday night. Troopers with Louisiana State Police got the call just before midnight on May 18 to a one-vehicle crash on La. Highway 191. That’s just south of Pierce Road. Jon Temple, 40,...
Man allegedly drives truck into swimming pool

Bus service is coming to south Bossier City. The shooting happened at the Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. Cheng charged at gunman at California church, allowing others to subdue and hog tie him. SporTran to add temporary trial run in south Bossier. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
Police seek leads in stray bullet shooting of Allendale preschooler

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for leads in the shooting of a preschooler struck by a bullet that penetrated the walls of his north Shreveport apartment Monday evening. The five-year-old was struck just before 7:30 p.m. while inside his family’s Canaan Village apartments in Allendale, according...
SporTran Trial Bus Route Coming to South Bossier

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Bossier City Council members voted to move forward with a 6-month trial fixed-service bus route for South Bossier. SporTran service in South Bossier begins Monday, June 13, and will run Monday through Friday each week. SporTran worked closely with the Bossier City Council over several months as the Council developed the trial route, which will include stops at Brookshires Grocery Arena, Ellis Pottery, the Plantation Plaza/Kroger shopping center, Parkway High School, and more.
UPDATE: Shreveport Man Shot Dead – Wife Faces Charges

On Sunday, May 16th, 2022, at 03:00a.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to the 3100 block of Regent Street in reference to a 911 call. The responding officers located the victim deceased from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim’s wife, Charlene Henderson (10/16/78) was located at the crime...
Shreveport’s “PoolGate” Has Taken a Dark Turn

KEEL NEWS recently broke the story on the City of Shreveport's intentions to break away from the locally owned Rock Solid, and award a new contract for the management and maintenance of the 5 city pools to an Atlanta based pool management company. Rock Solid has managed the city pools for 13 years, Shelly McMillian, CEO of Rock Solid told KEEL NEWS she had no prior knowledge of the forthcoming change, nor did she have any indications of issues or problems with her company management that would initiate a need for a change in management.
Could LSUS Campus Move to a New Location in Shreveport?

The Louisiana Senate has approved the $39 billion dollar state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. This budget includes teacher pay raises of $1500 dollars for all teachers. But the budget also includes funding for LSU Shreveport and the local medical school. This money is much needed...
