ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Martin, CA

69-year-old Lorenzo Castillo died, 4 people injured after a traffic collision near San Martin (San Martin, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0fgnTwSA00
69-year-old Lorenzo Castillo died, 4 people injured after a traffic collision near San Martin (San Martin, CA)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 69-year-old Lorenzo Castillo as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Sunday in San Martin. The incident also caused injuries to four people. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place just before 1 p.m. on Center Avenue close to East Middle Avenue [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fgnTwSA00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

CHP Investigates Fatal Crash on Southbound I-280 in San Jose

The California Highway Patrol reopened the southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 280 early Sunday, three hours after a fatal collision occurred late Saturday near Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose. A CHP spokesperson said Saturday they are investigating initial reports that the vehicle flipped off of State Route 17 at...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wrong-Way Driver Crash Claims a Life in Early Hours Saturday

A head-on crash in Oakland caused by a wrong-way driver claimed a life in the early morning hours Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 24 just west of Claremont Avenue around 2 a.m., the CHP said. The driver was going west on eastbound Highway 24 and collided with another vehicle.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Martin, CA
Accidents
San Martin, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
San Martin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Southbound I-280 reopens near I-880 after fatal crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reopened the southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 280 early Sunday, three hours after a fatal collision occurred late Saturday near Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose. A CHP spokesperson said Saturday they are investigating initial reports that the vehicle flipped off of State Route 17 at […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly train accident under investigation in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Fremont Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Fremont Police Department, the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. near a train depot in the 37000 block of Fremont Boulevard. Authorities said a woman was killed in the accident.
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

7-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Car While Riding Bike in Fremont

A 7-year-old died Friday after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Fremont, police said. The incident occurred near Auto Mall Parkway at Montrose Avenue and Jamestown Road around 3:45 p.m. The 7-year-old boy riding his bike when he was hit by this car, according to witnesses....
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
pajaronian.com

Man dies in San Miguel Canyon crash

ROYAL OAKS — A 47-year-old Salinas man died late Friday night in Royal Oaks after his vehicle struck a tree. California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jessica Madueño said the man, who has not been named, was traveling westbound on San Miguel Canyon Road west of Hambey Lane at 10:40pm. For unknown reasons, he lost control of his 2001 Ford Expedition and struck a tree.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Owens Fire smoke expected to affect Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing a wild fire air quality advisory for Saturday. Officials say smoke from the Owens Fire will affect the North Bay, northern East Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range with smokey and hazy […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose crews extinguish brush fire at Overfelt Gardens

SAN JOSE -- Fire crews in the South Bay appear to have put out a brush fire that broke out in Overfelt Gardens on McKee Road in San Jose Thursday afternoon.The fire was reported burning in the park located on the 2100 block of McKee Road at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.Chopper 5 footage showed  flames burning in several areas around the Chinese Cultural Garden located in the park west of I-680 in the Ludlow neighborhood. The fire could be seen burning close to a structure that was in the garden, but authorities later confirmed it didn't sustain any damage.Firefighters could...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Apartment Building in San Francisco

Crews extinguished a residential fire late Wednesday a few blocks south of the civic center, according to a 10:28 p.m. tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Firefighters responded earlier that evening to a two-story apartment building in the 100 block of Eighth Street and contained the fire, which caused no injuries and displaced an unknown number of residents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

74-year-old woman kills man in apparent self-defense, Oakley police say

OAKLEY, Calif. - Police in Oakley are saying that a deadly shooting of a 51-year-old man looks like it was in self-defense. Sgt. Brian Foreman told KTVU that a 74-year-old woman had a restraining order against the man, who was found Friday about 12:30 a.m. in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of West Cypress Road. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
OAKLEY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy