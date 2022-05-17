ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Peacehaven: Fatal crash PCs 'should not be working in public'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brother of a man who died after he was struck by a police car has spoken of his disappointment that officers involved are still on active duty. Karl Hölscher-Ermert's 27-year-old brother, Arthur, was hit by an unmarked car in Peacehaven on 30 April. He said: "They should...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Speeding driver clocked at 140mph on M62

A speeding driver was clocked at 140mph (224 km/h) on a motorway. Police stopped the BMW on the M62 eastbound near Scammonden, West Yorkshire, at about 00:05 BST. PC Martin Willis said the motorist, who already had six points on his licence for speeding, claimed he had only been driving at 75mph (121km/h).
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
#Gross Misconduct#Iopc#Audi
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Public Safety
BBC
Twitter
Traffic Accidents
Facebook
Investigation
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Neglect arrest after boy, 2, falls from Leicester flat

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect after a two-year-old boy fell from a second-storey flat window. Police were called to Aadams Apartments, in Frog Island, Leicester, by East Midlands Ambulance Service at 16:49 BST on Saturday. They said the child was taken to hospital with injuries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Staffordshire pair jailed for stabbing man forced into car boot

Two people who forced a man into the boot of their car before stabbing him multiple times have been jailed. Henry Parkhurst and Katherine Beckham were in a Toyota Corolla on Orme Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme, when they forced the man at knifepoint into the vehicle. After he was stabbed in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

ATM thefts: Six men from organised crime group jailed

Six men have been jailed after being convicted for a string of ATM thefts. The gang targeted cashpoints across the south of England using explosive gases and flammable liquids. Gang leader Jimmy Sheen, along with David Riley, Frenny Green, Paul Smith, Jimmy Loveridge and Shane Harris were sentenced at Oxford...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Katie Kenyon: Mourners wear purple for mum found dead in forest

Dozens of mourners wearing purple have gathered to celebrate the life of a mother-of-two, whose body was found in a forest a week after she went missing. Katie Kenyon's body was found in the Forest of Bowland on 29 April, seven days after she was seen leaving Burnley in a silver Ford Transit van.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nighthawking: Metal detectorist explains why he broke the law

A metal detectorist has explained why he broke the law to go "nighthawking" on private land in search of buried treasure. Peter, from Southampton, used to go out at night two or three nights a week until he stopped during the pandemic. Dorset Police said so-called "nighthawking", or illegal metal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

A470: Woman dies and three seriously injured in crash

A woman has died and three people have been seriously injured following a two car crash, which shut the A470. North Wales Police received a report of a crash between Betws-y-Coed and Dolwyddelan, Conwy, involving a Renault Captur and a vintage Daimler at 16:45 BST on Thursday. The female Daimler...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fresh appeal over baby found dead in Willenhall canal

Police say they are frustrated to be no closer to understanding how a newborn baby came to be in a canal. The baby boy was found dead in the water in Rough Wood Country Park, Willenhall, after a passer-by spotted him on 20 May 2021. A year on, officers are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham man who left dog in hot car banned from ownership

A man who left his dog in a car for more than two hours on a day when temperatures reached 30C (86F) has been banned from keeping animals for five years. The German Shephard, known as Brogan, was rescued by police from a parked car on Hunters Road, Birmingham, in 2021.
PETS
BBC

Binfield Heath: Passengers flee from burning bus

A woman has thanked the people who came to help when a bus erupted in a ball of flames. The 800 Arriva service was travelling through Binfield Heath in Oxfordshire when a passing motorist flagged it down because of black smoke coming out of the engine. Passers-by and residents came...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Drunk driver charged over death of motorcyclists

A 58-year-old driver has admitted causing the death of a couple on a motorcycle. Paul Parker, 63, and Pamela Osborne, 69, both died at the scene of the crash in the Bude area on 18 April. Truro Crown Court heard Glyn Thomas, from Camelford, was more than twice the drink-drive...
ACCIDENTS

