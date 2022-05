New York Yankees fans booed Tim Anderson when he stepped up to the plate in the second game of their doubleheader on Sunday, May 22. The May 21 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will not be remembered for the actual game itself. Rather, it will be the words that were said by Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson towards White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. After the game, Anderson said that Donaldson called him Jackie Robinson, which the Yankees third baseman confirmed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO