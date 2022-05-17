ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver metro averaging nearly 100 stolen cars a day, report says

9News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver has been a hot spot for...

www.9news.com

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Party On Peoria Street In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Victims of vehicle theft pay fines to get vehicles back

DENVER — Victims of auto theft in the Denver metro area may have to pay hundreds of dollars just to get their stolen property back. The Davis family recently had their Toyota 4Runner stolen from their home in Littleton. "This is my wife's wallet," said Lucas Davis. "He took...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
FOX21News.com

Lock your doors! Car thefts are spiking

COLORADO SPRINGS — A spark spike in car heists has made Colorado the worst state for vehicle thefts per capita. In 2021, more than 27,000 cars were reported stolen. And that had an economic impact on metro Denver of more than $243 million. The Colorado Springs Police Department’s most...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hot Spot#C Matt
The Denver Gazette

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Denver

A vehicle struck and killed a man in Denver on Tuesday. The crash occurred at East Colfax Avenue and North Birch Street, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man's name after his family has been notified.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
9News

Colorado's fastest racers shine on the final day of the state track championships

LAKEWOOD, Colo — The state track championships have come to a close and Scotty Gange shares the top moments from the incredible day that was at Jeffco Stadium. Watch the video below for extended raw highlights of the action from Sunday, May 22, 2022, of the third and final championship day of action at Jeffco Stadium full of highlights and interviews with dozens of Colorado high school track athletes.
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

2 Kids Found Safe After Being Unlawfully Taken – CBS Denver

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators say for two young children out of Thornton are back home safe after they were both taken by a man in violation of his court orders. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an Endangered Missing Alert was activated by Thornton Police Department for 6-year-old Elizabeth “Ellie” Rensch and 3-year-old Gabriel Rensch Jr, who were both last seen in the Stapleton area of Denver around 4 p.m. May 14.
THORNTON, CO
FOX21News.com

Woman kicks neighbor’s door, busts window, steals item

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police were sent out to Mohawk Drive, located southwest of 19th and Mesa, on a home invasion in progress Tuesday afternoon. The person who called said a woman had started kicking at her neighbor’s door, trying to get inside. According to CSPD, another...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Several power outages reported in Southern Colorado Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working hard to restore power to residents all across Southern Colorado Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy