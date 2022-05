House Bill 2106 was signed into law last Wednesday by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, and Kansans will see the effects in their grocery bills next January. The “Axe the Food Tax” bill will gradually phase out the state sales tax on groceries. The current 6.5% state tax will be reduced to 4% on January 1, 2023, down to 2% the following year and completely eliminated by January 2025.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO