No injuries after Rochester house struck by gunfire overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials no injuries were reported after a house was struck by gunfire overnight on the city’s northwest side.

Authorities say offers responded to the area of Fulton Avenue and Lorimer Street for the report of multiple gunshots heard just after midnight.

Police officers found evidence that gunshots were fired and that an occupied house on Fulton Avenue was struck.

According to police, none of the four occupants in the house — three of which who are teenagers — were injured.

Officials say there are no suspects in custody and anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.