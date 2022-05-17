Poconos man wanted for kidnapping taken into custody
YORK, YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A wanted man from the Poconos was taken into custody Monday in York.
Brandon Pearsall-McNealy, 26, of Tobyhanna was wanted out for an incident that took place on April 7 . According to troopers, Pearsall-McNeally committed crimes related to kidnapping and armed robbery.
Authorities say that Pearsall-McNeally kidnapped a woman who picked him up from Mount Airy Casino by holding a gun to her neck. They also say that he tried to rob the woman and her boyfriend.
Pearsall-McNeally was found in York on Monday and was taken into custody.
