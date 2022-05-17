ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Block's New Racecar Is An AWD Porsche Monster

By Michael Butler
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ken Block is no stranger to dangerous races and insanely powerful race cars, and his latest build looks set to blow away most of his old machines, including even the legendary Ford Mustang Hoonicorn. Hoonigan's racing division has just announced Block's new car, a Porsche 911 that pays homage to the...

#Awd#Le Mans#Vehicles#Hoonigan Racing Division#Group N#Pikes Peak
