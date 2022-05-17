ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free spay/neuter clinic coming to Detroit this weekend

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
The first-ever free spay/neuter clinic is coming to Detroit this weekend, being hosted and funded by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The foundation is hosting the clinic from May 24-26, and dogs spayed and neutered at the clinic will also get age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies and a microchip.

According to the foundation, they have a goal of sterilizing 120 dogs as part of the solution to limit overcrowding at pet shelters.

“With shelters and rescues at capacity, the need for spay/neuter is critical. Proactive pet sterilization procedures address the root cause of animal overpopulation by preventing unwanted births,” said Cathy BISSELL, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We are committed to impacting the lives of both homeless and owned pets in Detroit by making spay/neuter services more accessible to the community.”

Residents must register to participate in the clinic. Detaills are below.

BISSELL Pet Foundation Free Spay/Neuter Clinic
May 24 – 26, 2022
Lasky Recreation Center
13200 Fenelon St, Detroit, MI 48212
Clinic registration: https://bit.ly/3PqwVMi

deadlinedetroit.com

Wear Masks Indoors in 22 Michigan Counties, CDC Advises

Not that everyone, or even a majority of people will listen. Still, for what it's worth, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that residents of 22 Michigan counties wear masks inside, The Detroit News reports. That's up from 16 counties a week prior. The advisory covers Wayne, Macomb and...
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Food, fun and festivals are on the lineup this weekend here in Detroit. Bookstock (Laurel Park Place), through Sunday: Detroit’s largest used book and media sale is back! Bookstock, sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm, has over 300,000 donated books and media items for sale with proceeds benefiting education and literacy in the community. Give a gently used book a new life while giving Detroit students a new hope. Donation and volunteer info here.
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

