The Abbott Nutrition plant linked to the shortage of baby formula has struck a deal to resume operations within two weeks, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.Abbott entrered a consent decree with the FDA on Monday, which if court-approved sets out the steps the company needs to carry out to resume production at the Michigan factory.It is the largest US manufacturing plant for baby formula and has been closed since February after complaints of bacterial infection in four hospitalised infants, two of whom died.Parents are now struggling to find baby formula across the country and the shelves...

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO