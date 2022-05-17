Missouri woman wins $55,558 after spur-of-the-moment lottery purchase

May 17 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Missouri won $55,558 after she listened to her instincts about buying a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The woman made the spur-of-the-moment purchase at Casey's General Store in Springfield. The winning ticket was for the Bingo Twist Scratchers game.

"I was driving home and something just told me to turn into Casey's," the woman told lottery officials.

The woman thought she had won only $100 originally and said her wife was also skeptical of the win.

"She grabbed my phone and scanned the ticket on the lottery app. And she just started shaking and we hugged each other," the woman continued.

