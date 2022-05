(SPRINGFIELD) As families with babies who need formula scramble from store to store without much luck, there’s now an Illinois helpline for those looking to get the needed nutrients that are in short supply. The Illinois Department of Human Services is now taking calls, toll-free, at 1-800-843-6154. While the number is meant mostly for families on the SNAP or WIC programs, it is also open to all residents of the state. With an obligation to those served by WIC, state officials are urging retailers to set aside formula for low-income families that get subsidies. More information is available at dhs.illinois.gov/BabyFormula.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO