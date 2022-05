Temperatures tumbled a bit this morning leaving us with some of the coolest air we have seen in quite some time. Most of us are starting the day in the 30s and 40s. Winds today will be a touch lighter than yesterday, and by the afternoon our temperatures will be a bit warmer as well. Expect highs back in the mid to upper 60s for most of us, with a few spots touching 70 degrees. We are expecting some sunshine to peak through at times, otherwise intervals of clouds will remain in place.

WICHITA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO