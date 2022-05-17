ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds review

By Chris Hachey
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqdT0_0fgnKmh500

Not all wireless earbuds are made equally. You’re almost never going to find the exact same design for any pair of earbuds. Each company is trying to put out its version of the best possible wireless earbud. A company that has been in the audio game for many years is Skullcandy. Its latest entry, the Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds, are being marketed for their audio abilities and usability.

There are so many options on the market these days that it’s hard to find out which ones are worth your time and your money. Are you getting what you want out of your wireless earbuds? Are you able to wear them when you want to? I tested out the Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds. Here’s how they stack up.

Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds unboxing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFZ60_0fgnKmh500
The Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds case Image source: Chris Hachey for BGR

When you open up the box, you’ll see the case with the earbuds, the USB-C charging cable, three sets of ear gels to help the earbuds fit your ears better, and a user guide. The case is compact and easy to fit in a pocket, purse, or backpack. I really liked the hinged lid that felt heavier, allowing you to open it the amount that you want in order to get the earbuds out. I didn’t even need to charge the earbuds initially to start, as they came with about a half charge.

Pairing the earbuds with my phone was simple. The user guide was easy to follow and the Skullcandy app was a breeze to download. Once you’ve set up the app and connected your device, it guides you through how to utilize the app to get more out of the earbuds. You can also sync your Skullcandy Mod earbuds with Tile in order to track them, in case they get lost.

EQ modes

There are multiple EQ modes that you can choose from or customize to your liking. If you’re listening to music, you can choose music mode. That enhances the songs you’re listening to. I personally enjoyed the podcast mode setting, which toned down background noise and caused the voices to come in more clearly. The movie mode provides more of a surround sound experience. Then, there is a custom five-band EQ mode that lets you adjust the sound to your liking.

In the app, you can also toggle on Stay-Aware mode, which amplifies external sounds to maintain awareness of your surroundings. This is rather helpful if you happen to be wearing them while walking home at night or listening to something and someone yells from across your home to you. This is also customizable.

Wearing the Skullcandy Mod earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pwH8_0fgnKmh500
Me wearing the Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds Image source: Chris Hachey for BGR

The design of the Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds is one that inserts into your ear and the area that stays outside of your ear is soft where the button controls are. The design, unfortunately, feels more like earplugs than earbuds. I tried all of the different ear gels to see which one would fit my ears the best and none of them were comfortable to wear for a long time. The real downfall of these earbuds is when you need to push the buttons.

There are other earbuds, like the AirPods, Nokia BH-805 earbuds, or the Edifier NeoBuds Pro earbuds where the controls are located in the stem of the earbuds. But in the Skullcandy Mod earbuds, it is a physical button that needs actual pressure to push. However, the button isn’t very easy to press. You end up jamming the earbud into your ear more while using the controls. Pressing the button can do things like turning the volume up, powering the earbuds on and off, going forward a track or back a track, and more. You can also customize what they do in the app, which is a great feature. But having to physically push the button while it’s in your ear is not a comfortable task.

Features and battery

Something that you will like about these is the battery life. You’ll get up to 34 hours of battery life, as you get seven hours of battery life plus an additional 27 hours in the case. I wore them for a few hours straight and put them back in the case and didn’t have to charge them again for quite a while. 10 minutes of the buds charging in the case adds an additional two hours of battery life, which is great.

They automatically connect with the last device it was paired with, which is helpful if you are using one device mainly when you use them. They also offer multipoint pairing, so you can connect to multiple devices at once. This works on a multitude of devices and it won’t matter what platform or manufacturer.

This set boasts a clear voice mic that provides a reduction in background noise while you’re on a call. But, because of the intrusive design of the headphones, I heard from multiple people that I called that I sounded muffled during calls. These are also IP55 sweat- and water-resistant, so you can wear them any time of the year and during workouts.

Conclusions

The Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds will not set you back a lot, as they are priced at $59.99. But you also will not get long-wearing comfort out of them either. They are fine for wearing around your home, while running an errand, or just while running. The battery life won’t make you worry about needing to bring a portable charger with you everywhere you go. The customizable features are a big plus, especially for people who wear these while listening to podcasts or watching a movie on their device.

The Skullcandy Mod earbuds are available for pre-order on May 17, with full sales to begin later.

The competition

At a similar shape and price point, the Sony WF-C500 true earbuds offer a lot of the same features, including the press button, customizable EQ modes, and compact design. The Sony earbuds are about $10 more but might fit your ears better if you are worried about Skullcandy.

Should I buy the Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds?

No. They offer some good audio features, but are generally uncomfortable to wear.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro base storage might start at 256GB

Get any new flagship smartphone and it’ll probably come with at least 128GB of storage onboard. The only odd exception is the 2022 iPhone SE refresh, which starts at 64GB. From 128GB, you can bump the flash memory to 256GB on most devices. Some flagships go even higher, offering 512GB and 1TB storage tiers. And some Android devices take microSD cards that let you expand available local storage even more. With that in mind, we expect the iPhone 14 phones to launch with at least 128GB onboard. But one rumor says that iPhone 14 Pro storage might start at double that amount, or 256GB.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Get a Ring Video Doorbell for $52 in this Amazon sale

There are some smart home devices that everyone should have. And when it comes to smart home devices, you should always be on the lookout for Ring doorbell deals. It doesn’t matter whether or not you’re tech-savvy. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t even matter if you have no idea what the actual definition of a smart home device is. You’ve still undoubtedly heard of gadgets like Echo speakers and smart plugs.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#True Wireless#Skullcandy Mod
BGR.com

AirPods Pro 2 to launch alongside the iPhone 14, report claims

Apple is widely expected to refresh the AirPods Pro this year, with various insiders offering similar AirPods Pro 2 launch claims for the product. It’s the second half of 2022, according to one analyst. Or fall 2022, according to a well-known insider. But a different leaker has another take...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $40 that shoppers are totally obsessed with

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $40!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Pebble creator wants to give Android its own iPhone 13 mini

The iPhone 13 mini is the best flagship of its size, with no direct competition from Android vendors. There’s no compact Android phone right now because Android smartphone makers have traditionally focused on larger screens for flagships. Sony was a rare exception, but the company isn’t making small flagships that can take on devices like the iPhone 13 mini.
NFL
BGR.com

Google Messages users in one country are being bombarded with ads

Avoiding ads is a fool’s errand, but some of us have it far worse than others. During its I/O keynote last week, Google discussed the advantages of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging. One Googler even poked fun at Apple for refusing to adopt the technology. But what Google failed to mention during the keynote was how some businesses are abusing a feature of RCS to spam Google Messages users with ads.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
BGR.com

Best headphones deal today: iJoy has 40,000 5-star reviews for $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Bose, Apple, Beats, and Sony are obviously among the biggest names in the headphones market. But none of those brands are the best headphones deal you’ll find today at Amazon. That honor goes to super-popular iJoy Stealth wireless headphones, which are somehow on sale today for just $18.99!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on video: Dummy unit demos Apple’s new iPhone design

About a year ago, we saw the iPhone 13 design rumors materialize in a hands-on video. A YouTuber got his hands on a Pro Max dummy unit. The mockup looked and felt like the real thing. And it turned out to be almost identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max that Apple launched last September. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max just got the same hands-on treatment courtesy of the same vlogger. And the iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy unit is probably our best look at the new iPhone 14 design.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How E Ink could be Apple’s secret weapon on the foldable iPhone

As intrigued as we are by the iPhone 14, there are far more radical redesigns on the horizon. Apple has reportedly been working on a foldable iPhone for years. We still don’t know much about it, but a fascinating rumor regarding the device has begun making the rounds. Earlier this week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter that Apple is testing E Ink’s Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for the cover screen of a future foldable device.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Futuristic Qualcomm AR glasses go wireless for the first time

Apple might be demoing its sophisticated mixed reality glasses only to the board, but Qualcomm is ready to show the world its next-gen Smart Viewer AR glasses featuring the Snapdragon XR2 Platform. This is a reference design like the previous-generation model, so you can’t buy it in stores. Also, like the first-gen model, the new Smart Viewer is bulky and ugly.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 8 leaks point to big redesign with flat edges

Apple has had trouble keeping products secret ahead of their reveal in recent years. There are occasional exceptions to that rule, though, such as the design of the Apple Watch Series 7. For months, typically reliable leakers claimed that Apple’s latest smartwatch would have a brand new design with flat sides. This, of course, did not come to fruition, but with the Apple fall event on the horizon, a new spate of rumors is giving us deja vu as the same leakers now believe that the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature last year’s rumored design.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple AR/VR headset primed to revolutionize virtual reality

A multitude of reports in the past few years detailing Apple’s purported mixed reality glasses. Various sources claimed the headset was in development, providing unconfirmed details about the design, specs, and expected price of the wearable. The number of reports increased recently, indicating that the first-gen Apple mixed reality glasses are getting closer to release.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

BGR.com

319K+
Followers
8K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy