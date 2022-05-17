ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Bimbé a four-day celebration of African and African American traditions.

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10...

www.wral.com

Comments / 2

Related
WRAL News

Raleigh's original, longest running arts festival is back -- with big bubbles

Raleigh's longest-running arts market returns this weekend to downtown. Shop blocks and blocks of work from an eclectic selection of photographers, painters, and craftspeople in pottery, jewelry, woodwork and more, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. Enjoy live music and get personal with custom works of performance art by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
Durham, NC
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Chapel Hill man celebrates 104th birthday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A man in Chapel Hill is celebrating a big birthday. On Tuesday, Garland Foushee turned 104 and was celebrated by generations of his family. The Marian Cheek Jackson Center, St. Joseph CME Church and Foushee's family hosted a drive-by parade for the senior, honking horns, holding balloons and handing birthday cards out their windows.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Durham Tech offering family caregiver course

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Tech is now offering a class to help people learn the ins and outs of being a caregiver. Willetha and Harold Barnette said after caring for Willetha’s mother, they know this feeling of caregiving all too well. This inspired them to start a family caregiver education and support class at Durham Tech a few months ago.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Parade
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: The Mason Jar Tavern, Tower India, Restaurante Y Taqueria Don Fily

Restaurant Ratings: The Mason Jar Tavern, Tower India, Restaurante Y Taqueria Don Fily. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for The Mason Jar Tavern in Holly Spring's, Tower India in Morrisville and Restaurante Y Taqueria Don Fily in Durham. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer:...
kiss951.com

The Cheerwine Festival Is Back This Weekend In Salisbury North Carolina

Salisbury get ready! It’s time to celebrate the South’s favorite cherry soda. Cheerwine, the iconic 105-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury are set to host one of the most popular events in the Carolinas. That’s right after 3 long years The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Mebane woman wins Lucky for Life lottery prize

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane woman is the lucky winner of some life-changing money. “It was almost like an out-of-body experience,” said Rhonda Villasenor. She describes her reaction after discovering her winning Lucky for Life ticket. “I was screaming so much I was freaking my dogs out, they must have thought something was wrong […]
MEBANE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Axios

Five Triangle date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time. Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are some ideas under $25. 1. Hike along the Eno River. Take a romantic stroll along the picturesque...
TRIANGLE, VA
WRAL News

10 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (May 20-22)

Raleigh, N.C. — Artsplosure (219 Fayetteville St., Raleigh) - This arts festival returns to downtown Raleigh Saturday and Sunday with its award-winning art market, live performances and one-of-a-kind art installations throughout Fayetteville Street. The Kidsplosure celebration will include free arts and crafts for families. Got to Be NC Festival...
WRAL

The best dinner in Raleigh - 9 spots to make your mouth water

There are many great places to find a delicious dinner in Raleigh, but we’ve narrowed it down to our top 9 favorites. Whether you’re looking for American fare, BBQ, or something else entirely, these restaurants will not disappoint. The best dinner in Raleigh | Downtown Raleigh restaurants. Raleigh...
realtybiznews.com

Five Top Agents in Rocky Mount, North Carolina

This week our Top Rated Agents series focuses on Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Once again, we use a combination of agent ratings from sources like HomeLight and Zillow, along with such factors as SEO prominence, social media reach, and media coverage to rate professionals. It should be noted here, that in the development of our process using a single source to find the best agents became problematic. I will discuss this in the summary at the end of this report.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Publix signs lease for new Raleigh location on Buffaloe Rd.

Publix Super Markets has announced that they have executed a lease on a new store location in Raleigh, NC. The Publix at Buffaloe Bend will be located on the Southwest corner of Buffaloe Rd. and Forestville Rd. in Raleigh. This grocery store will be approximately 45,000 square feet. An opening...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy