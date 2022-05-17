Bimbé a four-day celebration of African and African American traditions.

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dozens come together to celebrate historic moment for Hillside High School. Dozens of people gathered in Durham this weekend to celebrate a big mile stone...
Guided by claps, dance and the sound of beating drums, Black graduates of Elon University’s class of 2022 processed into Alumni Gym, where friends, family, faculty and staff lined rows of chairs, proud to celebrate their accomplishments. Sponsored by the Office of Alumni Engagement, Elon Black Alumni Network and...
Durham, N.C. — In it's 52nd year, the Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival is in a new Durham location. More than 50 vendors will take over a newly renovated Rock Quarry Park, at 701 Stadium Drive, from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. It kicks off with a ribbon-cutting...
Raleigh's longest-running arts market returns this weekend to downtown. Shop blocks and blocks of work from an eclectic selection of photographers, painters, and craftspeople in pottery, jewelry, woodwork and more, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. Enjoy live music and get personal with custom works of performance art by...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A man in Chapel Hill is celebrating a big birthday. On Tuesday, Garland Foushee turned 104 and was celebrated by generations of his family. The Marian Cheek Jackson Center, St. Joseph CME Church and Foushee's family hosted a drive-by parade for the senior, honking horns, holding balloons and handing birthday cards out their windows.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Parks and Recreation announced this week they are seeking input from the community about building a new swimming pool at the former Wheels Fun Park site on Hoover Road in East Durham. Since the city purchased the site in 2020, some folks in the...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Tech is now offering a class to help people learn the ins and outs of being a caregiver. Willetha and Harold Barnette said after caring for Willetha’s mother, they know this feeling of caregiving all too well. This inspired them to start a family caregiver education and support class at Durham Tech a few months ago.
Restaurant Ratings: The Mason Jar Tavern, Tower India, Restaurante Y Taqueria Don Fily. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for The Mason Jar Tavern in Holly Spring's, Tower India in Morrisville and Restaurante Y Taqueria Don Fily in Durham. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer:...
Raleigh, N.C. — This week the Heights House Hotel, North Carolina’s newest small luxury hotel in Raleigh’s historic Boylan Heights neighborhood, announced it will open its intimate cocktail bar, The Parlor at Heights House, on Wednesday, June 1. This will mark the first opportunity for non-hotel guests...
Salisbury get ready! It’s time to celebrate the South’s favorite cherry soda. Cheerwine, the iconic 105-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury are set to host one of the most popular events in the Carolinas. That’s right after 3 long years The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m.
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane woman is the lucky winner of some life-changing money. “It was almost like an out-of-body experience,” said Rhonda Villasenor. She describes her reaction after discovering her winning Lucky for Life ticket. “I was screaming so much I was freaking my dogs out, they must have thought something was wrong […]
Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time. Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are some ideas under $25. 1. Hike along the Eno River. Take a romantic stroll along the picturesque...
Raleigh, N.C. — Artsplosure (219 Fayetteville St., Raleigh) - This arts festival returns to downtown Raleigh Saturday and Sunday with its award-winning art market, live performances and one-of-a-kind art installations throughout Fayetteville Street. The Kidsplosure celebration will include free arts and crafts for families. Got to Be NC Festival...
There are many great places to find a delicious dinner in Raleigh, but we’ve narrowed it down to our top 9 favorites. Whether you’re looking for American fare, BBQ, or something else entirely, these restaurants will not disappoint. The best dinner in Raleigh | Downtown Raleigh restaurants. Raleigh...
This week our Top Rated Agents series focuses on Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Once again, we use a combination of agent ratings from sources like HomeLight and Zillow, along with such factors as SEO prominence, social media reach, and media coverage to rate professionals. It should be noted here, that in the development of our process using a single source to find the best agents became problematic. I will discuss this in the summary at the end of this report.
Publix Super Markets has announced that they have executed a lease on a new store location in Raleigh, NC. The Publix at Buffaloe Bend will be located on the Southwest corner of Buffaloe Rd. and Forestville Rd. in Raleigh. This grocery store will be approximately 45,000 square feet. An opening...
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Bailey, of Lillington, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $834,910 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bailey bought her Quick Pick ticket for the April 29 drawing from the Food Lion on West Cornelius Harnett Boulevard where she works. She wasn’t working when she […]
Comments / 2