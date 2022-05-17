Funnel Cloud Near The Villages

These are my views of the May 16 article Official questions whether windmill and water tower need to be replaced. First, the Developer built the windmill and the water tower with the wrong materials, and it rotted in 10 years. How did the building permit, if there was one, get approved for the original construction? The other recent example of poor construction by the Developer is the $1.13 million price tag to fix underdrain system in Soulliere Villas; all of the residents in District 4 are being forced to pay half the cost of repairing the Developer’s poor construction via their property tax bills via the “Maintenance” charge.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO