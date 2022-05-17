ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Funnel Cloud Near The Villages

villages-news.com

Guest ID services will be available on Memorial Day in The Villages

All recreation offices will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day in The Villages. The recreation centers, outdoor facilities, dog parks, swimming pools and fitness clubs will be open as usual. Guest ID cards, executive golf trail pass services and activity registration will be available at...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers should make sure PWAC is representing their interests when it comes to windmill

These are my views of the May 16 article Official questions whether windmill and water tower need to be replaced. First, the Developer built the windmill and the water tower with the wrong materials, and it rotted in 10 years. How did the building permit, if there was one, get approved for the original construction? The other recent example of poor construction by the Developer is the $1.13 million price tag to fix underdrain system in Soulliere Villas; all of the residents in District 4 are being forced to pay half the cost of repairing the Developer’s poor construction via their property tax bills via the “Maintenance” charge.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Three CDD boards will hold budget workshops this week

Three community development district boards will hold budget workshops this week in The Villages. • Community Development District 5 – 8 a.m. Wednesday. • Community Development District 6 – 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. • Community Development District 8 – 11 a.m. Wednesday. All three meetings will be held...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Big year ahead for amenities all throughout The Villages

Major revitalization projects are underway in the north, jaw-dropping new amenities are breaking ground in the south and more businesses are joining the scene from one end of The Villages to the other. “Tonight, there’s going to be a theme that intertwines through everything we’re going to talk about and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

CSX will be removing railroad crossing in Oxford north of Buffalo Ridge Walmart

CSX will be removing a railroad crossing in Oxford north of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. The County Road 105 railroad crossing in Oxford will be closed permanently beginning Monday, May 30. On that day, CSX will begin removing the railroad crossing where County 105 crosses the tracks. Commuters who rely on County Road 105 will need to find an alternate route for their travel, according to an announcement from Sumter County.
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 7 to ask for signage offering directional clarity in roundabouts

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors would like to see signage offering directional clarity in roundabouts. CDD 7 supervisors on Thursday agreed to send a letter to Sumter County asking for signage at the roundabouts indicating north, south, east and west. Supervisor Daryl Klinko offered the idea and...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Official questions whether windmill and water tower need to be replaced

The windmill and water tower were removed Wednesday night at Brownwood Paddock Square, yet questions linger about how or if the ornamental items should be replaced. Rotting wood in both of the 10-year-old decorative structures necessitated their removal prior to the June 1 start of Hurricane Season. Both had been deemed safety hazards. The Project Wide Advisory Committee agreed to spend up to $20,000 for their removal.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The POA sounds a call to action

The Property Owners Association, Inc., popularly known as the POA is sounding a CALL TO ACTION to its thousands of members in The Villages especially to those newly transplanted residents of the Villages south of State Road 44 that are seemingly sprouting like mushrooms overnight by the thousands and incredibly spreading beyond anyone’s imagination to Leesburg and areas by the Florida Turnpike!. What’s next? Orlando? Someone joked, though this may not really be an exaggeration! It look like The Villages Developer’s mantra is: See that available land? Buy it! Then build on it! And they will come! There is no stopping this manic building spree!
THE VILLAGES, FL

