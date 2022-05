(WSYR-TV) — Violence in Syracuse Saturday night spilled over into the early hours of Sunday morning with two men receiving injuries. According to the Syracuse Police Department, around 10:59 Saturday night, they responded to Upstate University Hospital where a 36-year-old man was there with stab wounds in his back. The man is expected to survive but information on the location of the of the stabbing is unclear.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO