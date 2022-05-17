ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

​Kourtney Kardashian Spends Quality Time With Penelope, 9, After Marrying Travis Barker

By Alyssa Norwin
 5 days ago
Image Credit: IXOLA / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian was back on mom duty just hours after her wedding to Travis Barker. On May 16, the mom of three stepped out with her middle child, Penelope Disick, 9, for a smoothie run in Calabasas. Kourt went makeup-free and dressed down in a skeleton onesie, covering her face in a baseball hat and sunglasses. Penelope stuck close to her side as the paparazzi snapped photos of the pair grabbing their healthy treats.

Kourtney Kardashian out with Penelope. (IXOLA / BACKGRID)

When Kourtney married Travis in Santa Barbara on May 15, her kids, who she shares with Scott Disick, were not in attendance. Instead, Scott was on dad duty back at home with all three children. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis kept it super low-key for their courthouse nuptials, with only Kourt’s grandmother and Travis’s father in attendance. TMZ reports that the lovebirds are planning a bigger wedding in Italy for the near future, though.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Met Gala. (John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Kourtney’s kids also weren’t present when Travis proposed in October 2021, although his three kids, as well as other family members, were there. Penelope took the engagement news hard, bursting into tears when Kourtney called to tell her what was going on. Afterward, Kourtney admitted that she wished her kids had been there, but the decision was made by her mom, Kris Jenner, who decided they were too young to partake in the surprise celebrations. Of course, Kourtney made sure to spend some quality time with Penelope once she got home. The situation was documented on recent episodes of The Kardashians.

Although Kourtney and Travis initially eloped in Las Vegas after the Grammys in April, they were unable to obtain a marriage license at the last minute, which led them to their second wedding this month. Kourtney kept it simple for the courthouse nuptials, wearing a white mini dress and heels, while Travis donned an all-black outfit. The two rode away from the wedding in a black convertible with a JUST MARRIED sign.

CELEBRITIES
