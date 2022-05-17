ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Stem, Marvell Technology And More

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bq1jR_0fgnJ3DY00

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology Inc MRVL is the "best when it comes to 5G, the best in high-performance computing. But remember, those things have fallen out of favor right now." Cramer, however, said he would still buy more stock for the Charitable Trust.

When asked about AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL, he said, "They do make money, and I will give them that, although it’s not exciting when you’ve got so many great companies like Pfizer that make a lot of money and are inexpensive."

Cramer said Stem, Inc. STEM got very, very high. However, he is not recommending stocks that don’t make money.

The "Mad Money" host said Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD is a very profitable firm with a very good yield and a very good manager.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is "okay, but apparel is very out of favor with this market," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to consider these five high-yielding stocks to upgrade your portfolio

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday gave investors a list of five "accidentally high yielders" that he believes will provide investors refuge in the currently unpredictable market. "Stick with the right groups and avoid the wrong ones – wrong ones being unprofitable tech companies or any other richly-valued momentum stocks that have long since lost their momentum," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Here's why Jim Cramer is warning investors to stay away from ScottsMiracle-Gro

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors to resist the urge to add ScottsMiracle-Gro to their portfolios, despite the stock's low valuation. "While Scotts Miracle-Gro might seem cheap on a price to earnings basis ... management doesn't have a handle on how bad it's going to get," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy More#Stock#Cnbc#The Charitable Trust#Abcellera Biologics Inc#Abcl#Stem Inc#Stwd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

To be a successful investor, you must think independently of the herd mentality on Wall Street. These two stocks are worth far more than what they are trading for today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
CNBC

Nearly 40% of investors who pulled money out of markets in the last year regret it

Many investors who pulled money out of the stock market in the last year now regret their decision. Some 38% of investors said they sold stocks last year due to a current event, according to a study from MagnifyMoney. Of that group, 40% said they wish they'd kept their money invested. The online survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers was conducted April 15 to 20.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy