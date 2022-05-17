ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Deadly Hutto crash involved current, former grads of Georgetown ISD

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xnax_0fgnJ0ZN00

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Three people died Friday night after a collision between a pickup truck and a semi-trailer carrying fuel.

The City of Hutto said the crash occurred just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of FM 1660 at Chandler Road.

When officers arrived, they determined a pickup truck and a semi-trailer truck with a fuel container were involved in the crash. The fuel had spilled onto the roadway as a result, the City of Hutto said.

Three people died, and another four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the city.

The Georgetown Independent School District confirmed to KXAN Monday the accident involved both current and former grads of the East View High School.

The district shared a letter Principal LaToya Easter sent to families after the crash occurred, which said there were at least two current students involved, and they’re being treated for their injuries.

“As news of this accident spreads throughout our community, I’m reminded of the connections we all have,” wrote Easter in the letter. “It’s why I wanted you to hear about this from me and know that we are making preparations to support our students and staff when they return to school on Monday.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Hutto Fire Rescue, Williamson County EMS and Round Rock Fire Department all helped with the fuel spill.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

