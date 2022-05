ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rainfall amounts during the last 24 hours measured between a .50” to as much as 1.50” in the local rain gauges. However, the rain is ending as a cold front has swept over Rochester and has now moved into central New York. This is ushering in some much cooler and drier weather. For now, the summer heat and humidity have left us, but will return again later this week.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO