WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michele from Monty’s Home brought a lab-hound mix named Coleman to visit the studio for Pet of the Week on May 20. Coleman is just one of a group of dogs called Canine Campers, hence his special bandana. He has been trained with the help of Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program. Inmates go through a 7-week training program to learn how to train dogs for adoption.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO