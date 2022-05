OSWEGO — New administrative hires at Oswego City School District are swiftly moving along. At Tuesday’s Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mathis Calvin III presented the hiring of a new executive director of special education and student services, executive director of curriculum and instruction, and executive director of personnel. The new hires are part of a restructuring to the district’s organizational chart that has been in the works for months.

