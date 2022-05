Savannah, GA native and rising indie star ‘Clay James’ recently went viral on Facebook for his ‘Live From Tha Trap’ performance which was shot by ASN Media. This is a video of James rapping over Master P’s popular record ‘Break Em Off’ which was a big hit in the 90s. This video was shot at ‘The Cut Barbershop’ in Savannah and has garnered over 100,000 views on Facebook. For the past couple weeks Born Famous has started posting Clay’s freestyles and they’ve been a big hit in the hip hop community. He’s received over 250,000 views in the past two weeks and his fan base is growing fast. Check out Clay James’ Live From Tha Trap performance on YouTube or Facebook and be on the lookout for more dope visuals coming from Mr. James.

