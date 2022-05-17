ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Mike Brown On Why The Warriors Big 3 Are So Successful Compared To Other Trios: "These Guys Are Loyal To Each Other, Loyal To The Area, Loyal To The Organization. Because At Any Time They Could Have Left."

By Gautam Varier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Brown has been an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors since 2016 and he has witnessed first-hand the relationship between the Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The trio has been a part of the team for almost a decade now and has together won...

Stephen Curry Says The Warriors Want Andrew Wiggins To Dunk On People, Yell, And Just Get A Tech One Time

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have one of the best all-around teams in the NBA. Their starting lineup alone has four different players who have been All-Stars. Andrew Wiggins was the latest player from the Warriors to become an All-Star this year. Wiggins has become a very solid player for the Warriors on both ends of the court. But Stephen Curry and the Warriors want to see more from Wiggins.
JJ Redick Destroyed Stephen A. Smith For Saying Jimmy Butler Is A Perimeter Shooter: “I Think That’s The First Time I’ve Heard Someone Describe Jimmy Butler As A Perimeter Shooter.”

It goes without saying that JJ Redick has quickly become one of the most popular analysts on ESPN's First Take. Redick, who retired last season from the NBA, has transitioned into becoming an NBA analyst and has done a fantastic job so far. His insightful analysis, plus his ability to...
Luka Doncic Says Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson Are Incredible Offensive Players, But Draymond Green Is The Key To The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks are about to start their Western Conference Finals battle on Wednesday, with the Warriors core trying to get another championship and Luka Doncic trying to establish himself as a true superstar by making it to his first NBA Finals, although he just says he's living his best life . And while it has rightly been billed as a matchup between Luka and Steph Curry, there are a few other players that can swing the series on both sides.
Jimmy Butler Called Out Stephen A. Smith And The Media After Game 1 Masterclass: "You And Everybody Else Has Slept On Me."

The NBA media can be quite reactionary at times, and they tend to remember players' lower moments perhaps longer than they should. This gets held against those players until they perform at an elite level again and then they become subject to praise once more. This is perhaps most evident when it comes to Jimmy Butler, who after being maligned a fair bit after the 2021 playoffs is now earning comparisons to Michael Jordan.
Charles Barkley's Epic Response After Shaquille O'Neal Said He Was A Role Player: "You Was Rolling From City To City."

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are arguably the most fun duo on the air when it comes to NBA media. The two are constantly going at one another on Inside The NBA, and one of their main topics of argument always boils down to Barkley trying to discredit Shaq a little and O'Neal responding by bringing up how many rings he has compared to Chuck.
Dallas Mavericks Debunk Viral Photo Of Luka Doncic Having A Beer With Boban Marjanovic Prior To Game 1 Against Warriors: "This Wasn't Taken Today"

The Dallas Mavericks play their first Western Conference Finals in over a decade tonight as they face the Golden State Warriors after a triumphant upset series win over the league-leading Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks have gotten to this stage with their mercurial 23-year-old talent in Luka Doncic. Luka is proving...
Kyrie Irving Reveals He And LeBron James Once Played 1-On-1 After He Said He Was Better Than Everyone On The Cavs: “Me Going Against Bron, We Played 1-On-1 One Time, By The Way, I’m Not Gonna Tell Y’all Who Won Or Lost.”

While they only played in the NBA together for 3 years, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were a formidable duo. Kyrie's growth into a superstar was one of the biggest reasons LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. And the duo went to the NBA Finals all three...
The Phoenix Suns' Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 Season: Chris Paul And Devin Booker Are Locked In, But Deandre Ayton Could Leave The Valley Of The Sun

The Phoenix Suns concluded the regular season with an NBA best 64-18 record, eight games over the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns dispatched a feistier than expected Pelicans squad in six games during the First Round of the Western Conference playoffs before opening up 2-0 in the Second Round against a young Dallas Mavericks team they’d beaten 11 times in a row. Phoenix looked set to crash the Finals for the second season in a row.
Patrick Beverley Says The Lakers Would Make The Western Conference Finals Under His Leadership: "No Discredit To LeBron James, But Who's Their Leader?"

After finishing 11th in the West this year, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't really in a position to succeed going forward. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all on the books for the 2022-23 campaign, there isn't much hope that they can string together a successful run. For...
Patrick Beverley Disrespects The Lakers, Calls Their 2020 Title Run The 'Bubble Championship'

After Sunday night's slate of elimination games, Patrick Beverley stormed the set of ESPN to share his hot takes all over the airwaves. He said a lot of stuff on the network — but In one particular segment; he got into a heated exchange with former NBA guard JJ Redick. When talking about the Lakers, Beverley took a shot at them by describing their 2020 title run as a "bubble championship":
Charles Barkley Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players: "Without Those Guys, Players Wouldn't Be Making $50 Million A Year."

There have been many great players over the NBA's 75-year history. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the league has rarely been without a top-tier, generational talent. In a recent chat with other prominent voices in the basketball world, Charles Barkley spoke about some of the legends that have impacted him the most and revealed his "Mount Rushmore" of greats:
