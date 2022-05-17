Mike Brown On Why The Warriors Big 3 Are So Successful Compared To Other Trios: "These Guys Are Loyal To Each Other, Loyal To The Area, Loyal To The Organization. Because At Any Time They Could Have Left."

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks are about to start their Western Conference Finals battle on Wednesday, with the Warriors core trying to get another championship and Luka Doncic trying to establish himself as a true superstar by making it to his first NBA Finals, although he just says he's living his best life . And while it has rightly been billed as a matchup between Luka and Steph Curry, there are a few other players that can swing the series on both sides.

