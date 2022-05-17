ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for May 17

 5 days ago
Armed suspect shot & killed by deputies in Hendry County following barricade, Cape Coral woman arrested for allegedly trying to con law firm out of $50,000, Cape Coral man leads police on high-speed chase after 7-Eleven robbery, Laundrie family files motion to dismiss lawsuit, Lee County man gets 25 years for murdering girlfriend with hammer, third teen arrested for Lehigh Acres drug deal murder, arrest made in Cape Coral restaurant drive-by shooting case, MW Horticulture fails latest fire inspection – stop-work order continues, & rainy season off to a slow start.

These stories & more — Alan Campbell and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

Fort Myers, FL
