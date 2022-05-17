ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Food Outreach hosts panel on helping those with cancer and HIV/AIDS

By Kim Hudson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054Lw9_0fgnGJrc00

ST. LOUIS – Food Outreach will host a panel Tuesday on food insecurity and chronic illness. The agency serves thousands of meals to children and adults living with cancer and HIV/AIDS. They will discuss new partnerships to make sure people do not have to choose between food and medicine.
The panel discussion starts Tuesday, May 17 at 9 a.m. It will be at Rung for Women. St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo will also be on the panel. If you or someone you know needs help, visit https://foodoutreach.org/ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
myleaderpaper.com

Event to help homeless, those in need scheduled at Arnold Food Pantry

A Jefferson County Homeless and Essential Needs Outreach Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the Arnold Food Pantry, 2024 Key West Drive. The event will be held in conjunction with a food-distribution at the pantry, where numerous area agencies that provide assistance to the homeless populations or others in need will be on hand, said Jillian Bissell, a prevention specialist with the Jefferson County Drug Prevention Coalition and Jefferson County Health Department.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Humane Society of Missouri hosts job fair today

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is hosting a job fair on Thursday. They’re looking for people who love animals and believe the pets they care for deserve a second chance. The Humane Society is looking for adoption counselors and investigators for the Animal Cruelty Task Force. Both full and part-time jobs are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Cedarhurst Senior Living revamping its dining experience

ARNOLD, Mo. – There’s a new trend in senior living: more sophisticated food options.  Cedarhurst Senior Living has done a complete overhaul of its entire dining program across 60 communities, with the help of chef Christian Gullet who has more than 25 years experience in the kitchens of large-scale dining operations. The plan is have him and his […]
ARNOLD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX2Now

St. Louis rent is the lowest in the nation

ST. LOUIS – A report listed St. Louis as the most affordable metropolitan area to rent an apartment in. Real estate data company Clever released a new report showing rent prices in the U.S. are rising four times faster than income, but St. Louis is one of only four metros where the rent-to-income ratio is lower than the national median. The other three are Oklahoma City, Cincinnati, and San Antonio.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv Aids#Cancer#Food Security#St#Food Outreach#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
St. Louis American

Bad to the bone

Bob Romanik, who for years used the radio airwaves in St. Louis and the Metro East area to terrorize his political enemies and endear himself to underdogs and loyal listeners, has died. The self-described “Grim Reaper of Radio” lost his long fight with cancer, passing away at his Belleville, Illinois...
BELLEVILLE, IL
St. Louis American

SLDC IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

The St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) is eagerly seeking candidates to join our team as we endeavor to bring economic justice to St. Louis City residents and communities that were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. There are multiple limited term positions available (3–5 year terms, term of employment will vary for each position). These positions will assist in the administration of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) Programs targeted for households, small businesses and communities adversely impacted by the pandemic. The SLFRF Programs are a crucial part of SLDC’s Economic Justice Action Plan for the City of St. Louis. All positions will be funded in whole or in part with Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF). To see the full job description of positions available and to apply online go to: http://www.stlouis-mo.gov/sldc/ and click on “Careers at SLDC. SLDC is an.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX 2 checks out the Florissant neighborhood

FLORISSANT, Mo. – FOX 2 spent Friday morning in the Florissant neighborhood!. There is a lot of good food to eat. FOX 2 visited Old Town Donuts, Hendel’s, Made. by Lia, and the Knights of Columbus Food Trucks. Florissant has also found ways to give back through Sew...
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy