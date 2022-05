As a security guard at the Seattle Art Museum, Jil Anderson often stands face to face with captivating, groundbreaking pieces of art from around the world. On recent rounds, Anderson has caught glimpses of a video artwork by Brazilian artist Carolina Caycedo titled “A Gente Rio (We River),” which is currently playing on a screen in a dim gallery on the museum’s fourth floor. At one point in the piece, the camera lingers on an assembly of the Landless Workers’ Movement, one of Latin America’s largest and most influential social rights movements. “We want housing! We want housing!” the workers chant.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 16 DAYS AGO