Crash causes injuries and traffic jam for drivers on morning commute

By Noah Feit
 5 days ago

Drivers making the Tuesday morning commute toward Columbia were delayed following a crash that caused injuries.

At least one lane was blocked on Interstate 77 following a collision that happened at about 7:30 a.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck was in the area between Exit 1 and 2, which are in Cayce, near the line separating Richland and Lexington counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdy0Y_0fgnFvvf00
Vehicles are backed up on a highway near Columbia following a crash. SCDOT Screen Grab

Injuries were reported in the collision , according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Information on the number of people hurt, and the amount of vehicles involved was not available.

There was no word on the cause of the collision.

Vehicles were backed up on I-77, traffic cameras showed.

There was no word on how long it would take to reopen the lane or clear the scene. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, or expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

IN THIS ARTICLE
