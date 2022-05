If you want to continue raiding remotely on Pokémon Go, you'll have to get used to paying full price for passes. Niantic has announced that going forward, it's no longer selling them as part of its weekly one Pokécoin bundle like it's been doing the past couple of years. The company introduced its cheap weekly bundle offering in the early days of the pandemic when COVID restrictions prohibited people from going out. Shortly after that, it launched Remote Raid Passes, allowing people to play shared raids in their area without having to leave their homes and having to congregate in groups.

