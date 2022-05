HURON – Four field winners highlighted the final regular season event for Pierre Governor Track & Field Thursday at the Mark Wendelgass Relays at Tiger Stadium. Marissa Mathews won the girls pole vault, clearing nine feet, three inches. Aleise Christopherson set a personal best 34 feet, six and a quarter inches to win the girls triple jump. Blake Wagner was the boys discus winner, with a personal-best 152 feet, one inch. Aaron Campbell earned his fifth win of the season in the boys javelin, setting a personal best with 164 feet, five inches.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO