NW Natural customers could see bills jump 25% in one year

► From the Seattle Times — Lifted by Boeing hiring blitz, WA outpaces nation in job growth — Washington’s job market is rebounding faster than it is across much of America, and is barely a thousand jobs short of its all-time high, according the latest state jobs report. One surprising case in point: Boeing, which spent much of the pandemic on life support, now seems to be on a hiring tear. The aerospace giant is hiring from 50 to 80 machinists and an additional 25 to 40 engineers, technical workers and interns every week, according to IAM District 751 and SPEEA, the two major unions representing Boeing workers. Most of the machinist hires are new, as Boeing has already called back most of its laid off workers, a machinists union spokesperson said.
