NW Natural customers could see bills jump 25% in one year

By Allison Frost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. NW Natural provides methane gas to about 2.5 million people in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Regulators approved a 13% rate increase last year, and now the company is asking for a similar hike....

B i l l
5d ago

Of course. How else can the government expect everyone convert to electric homes if clean, cheap, natural gas remains cheap? Just like gasoline and diesel. It has to be priced out of use, otherwise it will never happen.

Reply
6
J Brown
5d ago

3 months ago Biden admin put in place new regulations on US natural gas that was projected to raise prices in the US.

Reply
7
yourpronounsarefunny
5d ago

So you voted for Biden, you get what you FN deserve. I guess we’ll have to fix this too, after he’s gone.

Reply
7
