NW Natural customers could see bills jump 25% in one year

Two of Oregon’s biggest hospitals are reporting multi-million dollar financial losses, due to increased labor costs and other pandemic-related factors. Oregon Health and Science University is projecting an operating loss of $58 million for the 2022 fiscal year and St. Charles Health System has lost $21.8 million on its operations so far this year. St. Charles, which is the largest employer in Central Oregon, announced this week that it will lay off 105 employees. OHSU officials have said they hope to avoid layoffs and are looking for ways to increase revenue. We talk with John McConnell, director of the Center for Health Systems Effectiveness at OHSU about why hospital finances are so strained right now.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO