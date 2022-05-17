ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

91-year-old Song Srun dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

On Sunday, officials confirmed that 91-year-old Song Srun died of injuries he suffered after being hit by a vehicle on May 14 in Long Beach. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place in the 1600 block of East Plymouth Street. According to the investigation reports, the pedestrian, from Long Beach, was walking across the woman’s driveway [...]

