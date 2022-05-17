Historian to revisit 1918 Rice County murder trial

After a fellowship researching a murder trial in Rice County in 1918, Ariel Emery Butler can’t say who did it, or if there was indeed even a murder.

But the Northfield historian is certain anti-German prejudice played a role in a rural Dundas farmer’s hasty conviction.

“I don’t know if he did it or not. But his trial was definitely not fair,” Emery Butler said.

Butler will give a presentation on Thursday about her research on the trial of August Ruther, who was found guilty of fatally poisoning his brother-in-law.

She’ll speak about her findings. But she’s also hoping to hear from locals whose families have passed down lore about the case that is not in historical records.

Those stories could influence a book she hopes to write about the trial.

Butler found her references to the August Ruther trial in the Northfield News, while she was project coordinator of the Northfield–Rice County Digital History Collection. The project centralized and digitized Northfield area historical documents.

A letter to the editor from Ruther’s attorney after Ruther’s death in 1942 especially intrigued Butler. The letter proclaimed Ruther was innocent and a casualty of anti-German sentiment during World War I, Emery Butler said.

Butler applied for and received a Minnesota Historical Society fellowship to research those claims.

She didn’t find a definitive answer about Ruther’s guilt or innocence, but she did find documentation that his nationality influenced the prosecution and the jury.

Ruther’s brother-in-law, August Fiske, died after ingesting a common insecticide. Fiske had a developmental disability and was a farm worker. He died on the property of another relative who believed Ruther was to blame.

But there “never was any evidence” that Ruther was involved, Butler said. There was accusations that Ruther was abusive toward Fiske, but the researcher said it remains a mystery when, how or why Fiske consumed the poison, or even if was a suicide or murder.

Nevertheless, a jury found Ruther guilty of murder after 80 minutes of deliberation. Ruther was sentenced to life in prison.

In 1936 a parole board commuted his sentence to time served — 18 years — with the condition that he not return to Rice County. He moved to Chicago but had difficulty finding work because he still had a murder conviction on his record and because of an accident in prison that left him blinded in one eye.

His applications for pardons were repeatedly denied.

In the appeals, Butler said many of the jurors acknowledged being prejudiced.

“In later years most of them readily admitted they were swayed by the fact Ruther was German and was not a citizen,” Butler said.

In addition to giving presentations, Butler is working on a book about the Ruther case. It likely will take her a few years because she’s also busy as a mother to two young children.

Her research into Ruther has sparked another historical interest she’d also like to explore further someday. She found there has not much been published about the experiences of Minnesota prison inmates around the time Ruther was imprisoned.