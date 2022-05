JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Luisa is a 2-year-old female American Staffordshire mix dog who was surrendered by her owner. When she comes out of her kennel, she is full of bubbly energy and happy to see everyone. Luisa seems to get along with other dogs, she likes children and is potty trained.

JACKSON, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO