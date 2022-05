At the Division I District Meet at Amherst High School May 20, the Westlake girls had the best of both worlds. Track and field is something of a hybrid sport. It’s really an individual sport, but there are team scores kept as well. Once the postseason is reached, the focus is on advancing as many athletes to the next level as possible. Of course, the more athletes you advance, the better you do in the team standings.

