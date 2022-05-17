ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Eric Bischoff On Why He Wants AEW To Succeed, Not Wanting Wrestling Business To Depend Solely On WWE

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed why he wants AEW to succeed, not wanting the wrestling business to depend solely on WWE, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on the reaction to his criticism of AEW and why...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted For The First Time Since WWE RAW Walkout

Sasha Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert Friday night, in what was her first public sighting since her walkout from Monday’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Banks appeared to be having a blast at the concert, flexing her biceps before chugging down a bottle of water. A fan who attended the concert shared the clip.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Provides Injury Update on RK-Bro, Drew Mcintyre Set To Return Next Week

WWE has noted that Riddle has a bruised hip and lower back as a consequence of an attack by The Bloodline following SmackDown’s Tag Team Title Unification Match, and he and Randy Orton are both getting medical evaluations. As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Randy Orton...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Releases Medical Update on RK-Bro Following SmackDown

– As previously reported, The Usos beat RK-Bro on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos are now undisputed tag team champions. Following SmackDown, WWE issued a storyline announcement for Riddle and Randy Orton, noting they both underwent medical evaluations following the post-match attack by The Bloodline.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bischoff
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Next Three Challengers For Roman Reigns Reportedly Revealed

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and everyone is waiting to see who will be challenging him for the belts next. It seems that WWE has a plan for his next three challengers as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Riddle is set to challenge Reigns at Money in the Bank, followed by Randy Orton at SummerSlam and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. However, it’s being said that plans for those three matches are not set in stone.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardcore Wrestling#Combat#Tna#Wcw
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Naomi’s WWE Contract Status Amid Walkout

That’s one way to fix things. The biggest WWE story of the week has been Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on the company this week on Monday Night Raw. This opens up a variety of questions, including what it means for the wrestlers’ futures. It is not clear what WWE is planning to do with them at the moment, but there might be a detail that changes the situation for one of them.
WWE
411mania.com

Ahmed Johnson Thinks WWE Originally Wanted Him To Beat The Undertaker For The WWE Title In 1997

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson was recently interviewed by Gregory Iron, during which he discussed his planned WWE Championship match with The Undertaker at the Canadian Stampede In Your House event in 1997, which never actually happened as he was injured and replaced by Vader. If original plans had gone ahead Johnson believes he would have won the title for The Nation of Domination and most significantly he would have become the first black WWE Champion. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Plans For Roman Reigns’ Next Opponents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has lined up plans for Roman Reigns’ next three opponents for the next three WWE PPVs. According to the report, he will defend against Matt Riddle on July 2 at the Money in the Bank PPV. His next opponent will be Randy Orton at Summerslam on July 30. Then, he will face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why all 3 of Roman Reigns’ next title challengers make sense (and which 1 might win)

For all the flak the WWE takes when its booking decisions defy common sense, it probably gets too little credit when it executes logical, entertaining plans for its top stars. With that in mind, it’s “give credit where it’s due” time: If reports about the three challengers Roman Reigns will face this summer are correct, WWE has lined things up for him perfectly. Considering the way Reigns is positioned, that’s no easy feat. In his current Tribal Chief/Head of the Table/GOD Mode incarnation, Reigns holds the company’s two most important men’s championships (one for more than 600 days) and seems unbeatable....
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Not Under A Legends Contract, Undertaker Involved

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was reportedly never offered a WWE Legends contract when he was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2017, according to an exclusive report from Wrestling Inc. They discovered the news when via former WWE referee Mike Chioda spoke about his friendship with the former WWE Smackdown General Manager during AdFreeShows.com’s Monday Mailbag earlier this week. Check out what Chioda had to say of Long below (per Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sting Files New Trademark For Nickname

Earlier this week, AEW star and wrestling legend Sting made headlines when he filed to trademark his long-time nickname, “The Icon,” with a focus on the use of energy drinks. A few days later, the Franchise of WCW is looking to trademark the term for all purposes. According...
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Reuniting With Former Tag Team Partner

For the upcoming Pro Wrestling Revolver Cage Of Horrors event on July 9 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA, Jon Moxley will reunite with one of his former tag team partners Sami Callihan to face The Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards). The last time Mox and Callihan...
CLIVE, IA
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Title Change On SmackDown, Two Titles Might Be Going Away

History has been made! Title changes are some of the most important things that you will see in wrestling, though some of them are a lot bigger than others. You know one of the bigger ones when you see them and the right kind of change can make a huge difference for everyone involved. That was the case again this week, as not only did a title change happen, but a title might have been eliminated.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Very Positive Update On Triple H’s WWE Status

That is some great news. Wrestlers are larger than life characters, but there are things about them that are quite normal. Unfortunately some of these things are negative, and you do not know when someone is going to have some serious problems. That was the case with a wrestling legend last year, but now things seem to have taken a turn for the positive for once.
WWE
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy