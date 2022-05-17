ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Four Nigerian ministers drop election bid to remain in cabinet

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOs98_0fgnB3vs00

ABUJA, May 17 (Reuters) - Four members of Nigeria's cabinet, including the junior petroleum minister, said on Tuesday that they will not run in next year's elections as planned after President Muhammadu Buhari gave them a Monday deadline to resign from their posts.

The information minister said last Friday ten cabinet members had resigned in order to stand in ruling party primaries which decide who from the All Progressives Congress will run for the presidency, state governorship and senate. read more

But junior petroleum minister Timipre Sylva and the ministers of justice, labour and women's affairs, said on Tuesday they had decided to stay in their jobs to help the president deliver his policies.

The country's central bank governor Godwin Emefiele is seeking a court order to bar the electoral commission and nation's attorney general from preventing him from running for president without resigning his post. The matter will be heard on May 23.

Nigerians will hold a general election early next year to choose a new president, state governors and house of assembly members.

With Buhari prevented from seeking re-election after serving the constitutionally mandated two four-year terms, more than 20 ruling party members have declared themselves candidates.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh, Editing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Peru's Castillo shuffles Cabinet again; replaces mining minister

LIMA, May 22 (Reuters) - Peru's President Pedro Castillo shuffled his Cabinet on Sunday, including replacing the interior minister and the important mining minister amid rising tensions over protests in the world's second largest copper producing country. Castillo has shuffled his ministerial team multiple times since coming into office in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Severed head of missing Nigerian lawmaker found in park -police

ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 22 (Reuters) - Police in Nigeria have discovered the severed head of a state legislator who went missing last week in the southeastern state of Anambra, where the government accuses separatists of carrying out a spate of killings and kidnappings, police said on Sunday. The southeast, homeland...
AFRICA
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godwin Emefiele
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Timipre Sylva
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#State Governors#Senate#Nigerians#House Of Assembly
Reuters

Saudi crown prince signals family unity as succession looms

RIYADH, May 19 (Reuters) - An unlikely royal joined a Saudi delegation to the UAE this week, and readers of the Kingdom's political landscape are viewing the move as a message of family unity from its de facto ruler after fractious years spent building his power base. Prince Abdulaziz bin...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

'We are going to die': Sri Lanka warns of food shortages

COLOMBO, May 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's prime minister has warned of a food shortage as the island nation battles a devastating economic crisis and vowed the government will buy enough fertiliser for the next planting season to boost productivity. A decision in April last year by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes formal deal on compensation from Russia

May 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday proposed a formal deal with the country's allies to secure Russian compensation for the damage its forces have caused during the war. Zelenskiy, who says Russia is trying to destroy as much of Ukraine's infrastructure as it can, said such...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Reuters

Dubai ruler dissolves Dubai World financial disputes tribunal

DUBAI (Reuters) -Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Friday he had issued a decree dissolving a tribunal hearing disputes related to Dubai World, the state conglomerate that was at the centre of Dubai’s debt crisis more than a decade ago. Dubai World, which restructured $23.5...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

U.S. Embassy welcomes plan to name Moscow square 'Defenders of Donbas'

May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on Friday that it was surprised but not offended by a proposal to name a nearby intersection "Defenders of Donbas Square", suggesting disingenuously that it was to honour Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russian aggression. The Moscow city assembly said on Wednesday...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia rushed forward two payments on its international debt on Friday in its latest attempt to stave off a default that has looked on cards since its invasion of Ukraine. A week before the interest payments are due and just five days before a key...
ECONOMY
Reuters

In Tokyo, Biden endorses Japan's plan to beef up its defences

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday endorsed Japan's plan to beef up its defence capabilities as he and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida committed to working closely to counter China's growing influence in Asia. Biden, on his first trip to Asia since taking office, is visiting...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia pounds Ukraine's Donbas and Mykolaiv regions

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia pounded Ukrainian forces with airstrikes and artillery in the east and the south, targeting command centres, troops, and ammunition depots, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday. Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the defence ministry, said air-launched missiles hit three command points, 13...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S., 6 others say they support APEC after Russian invasion protest

(Reuters) - Representatives of seven nations, including those who walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said on Sunday they support the organization and host nation Thailand. Representatives of the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, the Republic of Korea,...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy