Burn ban is in effect for some Pierce County residents. Who will it affect?

People who live in the Graham Fire & Rescue district are prohibited from burning yard debris until summer is over.

The fire district announced Monday that outdoor residential burning is not allowed from May 15 through Oct. 15 no matter the countywide burn-ban status, according to its website .

Residential burning can include torching branches, leaves, grass clippings as well as other natural vegetation on private property.

Recreational burning, such as campfires and gas grills, still are allowed. A burn permit is not required, and it is permitted in all areas of the district.

Land-clearing burning, on the other hand, is illegal.

When the burn ban is off and residential burning is allowed again, people can burn south or east of the district’s “No Burn Line.” People can locate that area through the fire district’s map at grahamfire.org/district-map/ . That type of burning is prohibited north and south of the line.

People who live south or east of the line must acquire a burn permit from the fire district. They can apply through the district’s website at communityconnect.io/info/wa-graham . Those who need assistance can call 253-847-8811.

Those who want to submit a burn complaint can call 911 or the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.