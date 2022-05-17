ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Burn ban is in effect for some Pierce County residents. Who will it affect?

By Angelica Relente
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 5 days ago

People who live in the Graham Fire & Rescue district are prohibited from burning yard debris until summer is over.

The fire district announced Monday that outdoor residential burning is not allowed from May 15 through Oct. 15 no matter the countywide burn-ban status, according to its website .

Residential burning can include torching branches, leaves, grass clippings as well as other natural vegetation on private property.

Recreational burning, such as campfires and gas grills, still are allowed. A burn permit is not required, and it is permitted in all areas of the district.

Land-clearing burning, on the other hand, is illegal.

When the burn ban is off and residential burning is allowed again, people can burn south or east of the district’s “No Burn Line.” People can locate that area through the fire district’s map at grahamfire.org/district-map/ . That type of burning is prohibited north and south of the line.

People who live south or east of the line must acquire a burn permit from the fire district. They can apply through the district’s website at communityconnect.io/info/wa-graham . Those who need assistance can call 253-847-8811.

Those who want to submit a burn complaint can call 911 or the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Graham, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County deputies investigating death of 11-year-old

MIDLAND, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies said they were investigating the death of an 11-year-old girl. They added that they were looking into reports that the girl sustained fatal injuries during an alleged assault at Ford Middle School. They told KIRO 7 that the girl’s parents found...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia committee seeks to legislate rent-increase notices, limit move-in costs

Olympia’s Land Use and Environment Committee wants to bring three rental policy measures to the city council to provide immediate relief to renters. In a meeting held on Thursday, May 19, Committee chair and City Councilmember Dani Madrone directed the committee staff to develop an ordinance on rent increase notification, limiting move-in costs and pet deposits on rental housing.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air#Private Property#Graham Fire Rescue#Communityconnect Io Inf
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Inslee removes some vaccine requirements

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee updated Proclamation 21-14.5 on May 20, removing the vaccination requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers. The proclamation covers vaccination requirements for workers, volunteers and contractors around public sector agencies, education and health care delivery. The update does not include those involved in health...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dramatic water rescue on Lake Washington saves two adults, toddler

High winds and rough seas caused an inflatable boat to capsize on Lake Washington near the I-90 bridge on Wednesday, leading to a dramatic water rescue of two men and a toddler. Thankfully, the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol was called to rescue the boaters. The video, shared by the...
SEATTLE, WA
ghscanner.com

Seattle Man Airlifted Due To Injuries After High Speed Motocycle Collision

Washington State Patrol says that a 36-year-old Seattle man sustained serious injuries after a collision while riding his motorcycle at a high-speed rate on Saturday afternoon on State Route 107 4 miles south of Montesano. The incident occurred at 1:00 pm on State Route 12 near the Brady scales when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
q13fox.com

WDFW: Invasive green crabs found in Hood Canal, 'furthest south' they have been detected

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Invasive European green crabs first detected on the Washington coast have now been found as far inland as Hood Canal, officials say. The invasive species were first found in Puget Sound in 2016, prompting the Washington Sea Grant and State Fish & Wildlife to extensively monitor the population. Most recently, the Lummi Nation declared a disaster in November, when green crabs swarmed the Lummi Sea Pond. The tribe removed 70,000 crabs over the course of several months.
ANIMALS
bellevuereporter.com

After long debate, Edmonds bans homeless people from living outside

EDMONDS — People without homes can soon be forced to abandon their belongings and take a bus ticket to a shelter up to 35 miles away under a new Edmonds law. If not, they may be charged with a misdemeanor, and that could lead to an arrest with up to a $1,000 fine or jail time.
EDMONDS, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Confirms Bird Flu in a Backyard Flock

Since its arrival in Washington state two weeks ago, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, has now hit nine backyard flocks in seven counties, with Thurston County confirming the most recent case as of Wednesday morning. The Washington state Department of Agriculture (WSDA) tested the flock...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
898
Followers
243
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy