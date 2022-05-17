ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

North Olmsted moves annual fireworks display to Homecoming weekend

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
 5 days ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After traditionally holding a fireworks display around the Fourth of July holiday, the city, along with North Olmsted Community Council, announced Monday (May 16) that the pyrotechnic display will now take place at the conclusion of the Homecoming weekend festivities. This year marks the debut...

Avon resident creates CLE board book for kids: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Avon resident and father of two, David Gollinger, is celebrating his love for all things Cleveland one page at a time. He is currently publishing the first children’s book by his Avon-based company, CLE Kids Books. The board book, “123 CLE: The Best Counting Book In The Land” is geared for children ages 0-4 and helps teach little ones numbers, colors, and a love for Cleveland.
AVON, OH
Optimist Club ceremony pays tribute to police, fire, students

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – After halting many activities during the pandemic, the Optimist Club of Brunswick revived a tradition of honoring police officers, firefighters and students fora year of outstanding achievement. Winners of the Respect for Law award were Brunswick City Sgt. Darren J. Lubinsky, presented by Lt. Robert Safran...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Memphis Kiddie Park opens for 70th year

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland-area landmark is celebrating its 70th year in business. Memphis Kiddie Park officially opens its gates at 10340 Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the 2022 summer season. The 11 classic amusement park rides from the early 1950s are fully restored […]
CLEVELAND, OH
From the desk of Mayor Sam Alai

Welcome to spring! Although it seems like it took a long time for spring weather to finally arrive, I think that warmer temperatures and sunny days are finally here. With this warmer weather comes the start of another jam-packed sports season here in Broadview Heights. Our dedicated Parks and Recreation department, as always, has been very busy putting in motion all the necessary parts that comprise a successful season. In addition, our exemplary Service dept. has been working really hard to prepare and maintain our fields so our team members, coaches, and parents will have top-notch facilities for their games. On behalf of the entire community, I sincerely thank them for their time and efforts. As always, I ask all families to keep in mind that our coaches are volunteers and our athletes look forward to playing their best, regardless of the final outcome. My wife, children, and I are looking forward to our grandchildren playing T-ball this summer and spending a lot of time at The Fields. Let’s make this a fun-filled season for everyone!
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Storms mostly gone from Northeast Ohio, but damage and flood concerns remain

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for much of Huron County to expire Saturday evening. Officials first spotted possible rotations near Willard, and other communities expected to be impacted most included Plymouth and New London. Besides strong wins, those areas were looking out for quarter-sized hail potential quarter-sized hail. No tornadoes have been confirmed as of yet.
HURON COUNTY, OH
Northeast Ohio cleaning up after heavy rains

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby was pounded by hail at the start of Saturday’s storms. Then, dark clouds opened up all around Northeast Ohio with rainfall that quickly drenched the area. Two to three inches of rain fell in a very short period of time, wreaking havoc on roads...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Downtown Cleveland Guerilla Gardeners Exposed!

The day after recent Cleveland State University graduate Jack Brancatelli planted a small garden in a sidewalk hole on Euclid Avenue with two of his former CSU classmates and chums, he was walking home to his campus apartment from the Red Line rapid downtown and saw a News Channel 5 camera crew capturing images of his handiwork.
CLEVELAND, OH
Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly weather to begin the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Variable skies will be the rule Sunday night with temperatures bottoming out in the low 50s. We’ll see more clouds than sun on a cool Monday with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday will hold partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid...
Cleveland Marathon returns: Meet the winners of the 10K races

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The horn signaled the beginning of the Cleveland Marathon’s 5K and 10K races promptly at 7:30 a.m. Saturday on St. Clair Avenue, welcoming back a city tradition on a perfect day for running. “It was absolutely incredible,” said the woman’s 10K winner, Michelle Hrehocik. “It...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio’s Quail Hollow Park has a rich history

Blue skies and warm temperatures meant it was a perfect day for hiking. It was our first hiking trip of the year without barren trees. The leaf canopy was a bright kelly green, the brush along the trail was a darker forest green, and wildflowers were held high on light green stems. While enjoying hiking trails, we could not get enough of all the shades of green.
STARK COUNTY, OH
More townships added to Geauga County Trash Pick-Up Days

Geauga County Department on Aging has announced he next round of Trash Pick-Up Days. Local townships, villages and city road crews are working with the department’s employees and volunteers to remove unwanted items from seniors’ garages and yards during locally scheduled pick-ups. Seniors must be registered with the Department on Aging for 2022 one week prior to the pick-up in order to be placed on the pickup list.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Tax abatement reforms in Cleveland important for promoting equitable neighborhoods: Ayonna Blue Donald and Tania Menesse

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Bibb and Cleveland City Council have unveiled a proposal to reform Cleveland’s residential property tax abatement program. Our message today is simple: Advance this proposal. Tax abatement reform is necessary to create more equitable neighborhoods and affordable housing in Cleveland. Tax abatement has been a...
CLEVELAND, OH
CDC now lists Ashtabula, Lorain counties as having 'high' levels of COVID-19, meaning masks are recommended for all people in indoor public spaces

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases in Ohio have been climbing for weeks, and now, we're starting to see the effects of that increase on the community at-large. According to the CDC's guidelines, Ashtabula and Lorain counties now have "high" community levels of COVID, the first time in months any part of the state has seen those risk assessments. This means health experts are advising all residents in those counties to wear face masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
