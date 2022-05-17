North Olmsted moves annual fireworks display to Homecoming weekend

Welcome to spring! Although it seems like it took a long time for spring weather to finally arrive, I think that warmer temperatures and sunny days are finally here. With this warmer weather comes the start of another jam-packed sports season here in Broadview Heights. Our dedicated Parks and Recreation department, as always, has been very busy putting in motion all the necessary parts that comprise a successful season. In addition, our exemplary Service dept. has been working really hard to prepare and maintain our fields so our team members, coaches, and parents will have top-notch facilities for their games. On behalf of the entire community, I sincerely thank them for their time and efforts. As always, I ask all families to keep in mind that our coaches are volunteers and our athletes look forward to playing their best, regardless of the final outcome. My wife, children, and I are looking forward to our grandchildren playing T-ball this summer and spending a lot of time at The Fields. Let’s make this a fun-filled season for everyone!

